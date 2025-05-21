Briefs: Court OKs fire retardant use; Dept. of Military Affairs head retires

Court denies request to halt Forest Service from using fire retardant

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

The U.S. Forest Service will be allowed to use fire retardant this summer despite ongoing litigation. U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen denied a request from the Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics to halt the use of the chemical. The groups say it harms human health, wildlife and waterways.

In his ruling, Christensen ordered the agency to continue the process of applying for a permit to discharge retardant into waterways and maintain water quality standards. The Forest Service was first ordered to apply for that permit in 2023, but the process was stalled during the change in presidential administrations. The agency is required to provide status reports every six months until it has obtained that permit.

Montana Department of Military Affairs leader retires

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

The head of Montana’s Department of Military Affairs is retiring. Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced his replacement.

Adjutant General Peter Hronek was appointed to lead the agency in 2020. He’s commander of the Montana National Guard and oversees disaster and emergency management, homeland security, veterans affairs and supporting law enforcement.

Hronek will retire June 7 after four decades of military service and three combat tours in the Middle East.

Gianforte has appointed Colonel Trenton J. Gibson to fill the position. Gibson is currently the director of the Youth Challenge Academy and commands the Montana Army National Guard Regional Support Group in Butte. He’s served in the Montana National Guard since 1995.