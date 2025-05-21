© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Briefs: Court OKs fire retardant use; Dept. of Military Affairs head retires

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin,
Shaylee Ragar
Published May 21, 2025 at 6:43 PM MDT

Court denies request to halt Forest Service from using fire retardant
Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

The U.S. Forest Service will be allowed to use fire retardant this summer despite ongoing litigation. U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen denied a request from the Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics to halt the use of the chemical. The groups say it harms human health, wildlife and waterways.

In his ruling, Christensen ordered the agency to continue the process of applying for a permit to discharge retardant into waterways and maintain water quality standards. The Forest Service was first ordered to apply for that permit in 2023, but the process was stalled during the change in presidential administrations. The agency is required to provide status reports every six months until it has obtained that permit.

Montana Department of Military Affairs leader retires
Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

The head of Montana’s Department of Military Affairs is retiring. Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced his replacement.

Adjutant General Peter Hronek was appointed to lead the agency in 2020. He’s commander of the Montana National Guard and oversees disaster and emergency management, homeland security, veterans affairs and supporting law enforcement.

Hronek will retire June 7 after four decades of military service and three combat tours in the Middle East.

Gianforte has appointed Colonel Trenton J. Gibson to fill the position. Gibson is currently the director of the Youth Challenge Academy and commands the Montana Army National Guard Regional Support Group in Butte. He’s served in the Montana National Guard since 1995.

An airplane drops retardant on a grass fire burning on Mount Sentinel in Missoula, MT, August 20, 2020.
Montana News
Lawsuit claims Forest Service fire retardant use violates the Endangered Species Act
Ellis Juhlin

Tags
Montana News wildfireForest Service Employees for Environmental EthicsDana ChristensenU.S. Forest ServiceMontana Department of Military AffairsPeter HronekTrenton J. Gibson
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information