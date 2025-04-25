© 2025 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

State rejects petition to list Big Hole River as impaired

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 25, 2025 at 3:09 PM MDT
Big Hole River Butte
U.S. Bureau of Land Management
Big Hole River Butte

The Big Hole River has had issues with nutrient pollution that cause severe algal blooms and harms the river’s fisheries in recent years. Upper Missouri Waterkeeper and the Big Hole River Foundation earlier this year petitioned the state to list the river as impaired.

The listing means a water body fails to meet healthy water quality standards. Last week, Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality rejected the petition.

An impaired listing means the state will create a cleanup plan to address degradation, identify pollution sources and allocate funding towards restoration projects

Guy Alsentzer is the Executive Director of Upper Missouri Waterkeeper. He said that should be happening in the Big Hole.

“This is going to result in significant delay. It's a terrible tragedy for local river based communities that are 100% dependent upon clean and healthy rivers, and it's equally terrible for our cold water fisheries in southwest Montana”, said Alsentzer.

In a statement to MTPR, a DEQ spokesperson wrote that the agency determined more information was necessary and has been responding to events on the Big Hole with monitoring since 2020.

Alstenzter said the standards already in place, coupled with the data from the groups is enough

evidence to justify an impaired listing.

At the core of this issue is an ongoing debate over how the state measures nutrient pollution. Lawmakers are currently debating what approach should be taken.
Tags
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

