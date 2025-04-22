State aid for child care costs misses the mark in some tribal communities

Non-profit Mountain Shadow Association opened the Little Chickadee Early Learning Center in January. It’s the only daycare in Lodge Grass.

They knew families would need scholarships from the Best Beginnings program to afford tuition. The program offers Montana families financial support for child care costs. But when the center began helping families apply for the program, it didn’t go to plan.

Executive Director Megkain Doyle says, "To date, we do not have any of our applications approved."

Little Chickadee has now been open for four months and collected no tuition. The state scholarship program requires legal documentation for things like custody or family plans when there is an absent parent.

Doyle explains why that doesn’t work for many local families.

"In the Crow cultural system, there are many people who believe that it would be their obligation to step forward as the parent of that child," she says.

These are often grandparents, aunts or uncles. Doyle says many family members don’t want legal guardianship or see it as a necessity. She says this has caused families to not apply for the program.

Other tribal communities face the same challenge. Callie Parr is the Tribal coordinator for early childhood policy and advocacy organization Zero to Five.

"This is one of our biggest issues, is definitely the Best Beginnings and understanding it and being able to have families access it," Parr says.

She says some bills moving through the Legislature now include language to avoid these pitfalls.

In February, Zero to Five stepped in to support Little Chickadee and helped them meet with the Governor’s office and other lawmakers. In a statement on the issue, Gov. Greg Gianforte said increasing access to child care is a top priority.

Back in Lodge Grass, Doyle says she’s grateful for the philanthropic support that’s kept their doors open while they search for solutions.