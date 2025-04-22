© 2025 MTPR
School funding is on the ballot across western Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:45 PM MDT

This year’s spring school election comes amid a backdrop of mounting operational costs, federal funding cuts and declining enrollment in many Montana districts.

Ballots for Missoula County’s May 6 school election should be in voters’ hands this week. They’ll decide the outcome of three levies. The elementary and high school levies are operational, meaning they fund the basic expenses of day-to-day school operations. MCPS is also asking for a separate high school safety levy to provide funding for safety and security support across the district.

Hamilton school officials in the Bitterroot Valley are asking voters to approve a $49 million bond for construction of a new school building for 6th-8th graders.

Helena, Bozeman and Billings are all holding annual spring elections with a variety of trustee positions and levy issues to be decided.

Montanans last spring voted down tax increases to pay for public schools at rates not seen in at least a quarter century.
