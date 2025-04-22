© 2025 MTPR
Missoula nonprofit helps expand access to art supplies

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published April 22, 2025 at 4:13 PM MDT
Artists Amber Kurzenbaum (right) and Akhi Boehmler say as many as 100 people come through their free art supply store each day they’re open. They say Giving Art to Missoula is a way for them to make art accessible to all.
Austin Amestoy
Students from Sussex School’s kinetic sculpture class dig through thousands of beads and stamps, reams of fabric, paints, brushes, books, and more. They’re visiting Giving Art to Missoula — and, true to the name, they’ll leave with up to five items each, free of charge.

Teacher Shannon Driscoll says the students will use the supplies to build a 12-foot-long bull trout they’ll feature in a local parade.

“This is my favorite place in town,” Driscoll says. “As an art teacher, it is just fantastic.”

The National Education Association reports the average teacher spends up to $750 of their own money on classroom supplies each year. Giving Art to Missoula founder Amber Kurzenbaum says teachers frequent the store, but so do their students, families, veterans and even professional artists. She first thought people would only donate traditional art supplies.

Sussex School students pick through Giving Art to Missoula’s mountains of beads, paints, brushes, books and more as they seek supplies for their kinetic sculpture class.
Austin Amestoy
“But then, it starts growing, and people call you and they’re like, ‘Would you take a riveter?’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it!’” Kurzenbaum says.

Now, the room is packed to the ceiling with shelves of every art supply imaginable. Kurzenbaum says they’ve received supply donations from more than 300 people over the last year. All but the largest items like sewing machines, cameras, even a 3D printer, are free for the taking.

Income from those big-ticket items is what keeps the nonprofit afloat, Kurzenbaum says, as do donations and volunteer help.

A few weeks after their visit, Sussex School students’ bull trout swims its way down Missoula’s Higgins Ave in a river of animal-costumed kids and parents. It joined Missoula's WildWalk parade. Many of its “scales” and “bones” were sourced from Kurzenbaum’s shop. She’s there in a homemade snail costume, and says she’s always dreamed of building a huge whale to “float” in the parade.

“So, the bull trout is basically the dream,” Kurzenbaum says with a laugh.

Sussex School art teacher Shannon Driscoll helps guide their students’ 12-foot-long bull trout sculpture through Missoula’s WildWalk parade on April 19, 2025. The trout was assembled using repurposed materials, many of which came from Giving Art to Missoula.
Austin Amestoy
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

