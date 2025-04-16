Briefs: Colstrip exemption; Native foster care; New Lolo forest supervisor

Trump rule exempts Colstrip plants from new air pollution rules

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

The federal government this week exempted nearly 50 power plants from having to comply with air pollution limits set last year. Montana’s largest coal-fired power plant is included on that list.

The Trump Administration announced it would exempt 47 power plants from having to comply with mercury and air toxin standards passed by the Biden Administration last year.

According to the U.S. Energy Protection Agency, Montana’s Colstrip plant is the highest emitter of harmful, cancer-causing air toxins in the country. The Biden Administration’s regulations require plants to reduce those emissions.

This exemption means Colstrip now has until 2029 to comply with the rule. But, the future of the rule itself remains in question as the Trump Administration has indicated its intent to draft a new rule that would override the Biden-era standards.

Lawmakers approve changes to foster care laws for Native Americans

Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

The Montana Senate has endorsed a bill to reauthorize a law that keeps Native American children involved with child protective services with native families.

The bill, by Box Elder Democratic Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, bill stops Montana’s Indian Child Welfare Act from ending this June. It passed a key vote in the Senate on Wednesday.

The federal Indian Child Welfare Act became a state law in 2023. It enhanced protections around Native American children in the child welfare system. Tribal children account for more than a third of children in foster care . The state and federal legislation prioritizes placing those children with family or other tribal members. The laws attempt to remedy historic patterns of separating Native Children from their families, cultures and communities.

The House has also endorsed the bill.

The Lolo National Forest has a new supervisor

Edward O'Brien | Montana Public Radio

Ben Johnson replaces Carolyn Upton who retired at the end of last year.

Johnson currently serves as the Assistant Director for Recreation, Heritage, and Volunteer Services at the agency’s headquarters in Washington D.C.

Johnson arrives on the Lolo as the Forest Service faces sweeping staffing cuts and a possible sea change in national forest management policy. The Trump Administration has directed the agency to boost timber production and streamline permitting processes, among other goals.

Johnson starts in June.