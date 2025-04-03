© 2025 MTPR
Briefs: Broadband funding on hold; Big Sky Resort settles rental property suit

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton,
John Hooks
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:19 AM MDT
BEAD Montana Five-Year Action Plan
A chart titled "Internet download speed for covered populations'" showing responses to a survey question asking Montanans "What is your upload speed?"

Montana broadband funding is on hold
Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Many broadband experts see fiber optic cable as the fastest and most cost-effective way to deliver high speed internet to homes. That’s why a massive federal investment to expand internet access to millions of Americans focused on that delivery method.

But the Trump Administration recently announced that it wanted to rework the program to include things like satellite internet.

Montana is receiving $629 million as part of the program. The state Department of Administration says it was reviewing applications from internet providers but has paused the process as it waits for more information from the Trump administration.

Montana has some of the worst internet access when ranked by speeds and pricing. That’s according to Broadband Now, an independent research group. It found that a little over a quarter of the state doesn’t have access to broadband speed internet.

Big Sky Resort owners settle rental property lawsuit
John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

The parent company of Big Sky Resort agreed to pay more than $25 million to settle a lawsuit brought by property owners on the mountain.

Boyne Resorts, the Michigan-based conglomerate that owns Big Sky, was sued in 2021 in a Montana federal court. The case was brought by owners of rental condos at the resort.

More than 370 property owners joined the suit. They allege Boyne forced owners to rent their properties through the company’s own management service and then cheated them out of revenue.

Boyne agreed to settle the suit earlier this year. The agreement required the company to deposit over $18 million by April 1, to be distributed among plaintiffs. The rest will be paid in installments to homeowners’ associations of the condo buildings.

In court documents, Boyne denies the plaintiffs’ allegations and says it agrees to the settlement to avoid the cost and disruption of a trial.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
