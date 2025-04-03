Briefs: Broadband funding on hold; Big Sky Resort settles rental property suit

Montana broadband funding is on hold

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

Many broadband experts see fiber optic cable as the fastest and most cost-effective way to deliver high speed internet to homes. That’s why a massive federal investment to expand internet access to millions of Americans focused on that delivery method.

But the Trump Administration recently announced that it wanted to rework the program to include things like satellite internet.

Montana is receiving $629 million as part of the program. The state Department of Administration says it was reviewing applications from internet providers but has paused the process as it waits for more information from the Trump administration.

Montana has some of the worst internet access when ranked by speeds and pricing. That’s according to Broadband Now, an independent research group. It found that a little over a quarter of the state doesn’t have access to broadband speed internet.

Big Sky Resort owners settle rental property lawsuit

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

The parent company of Big Sky Resort agreed to pay more than $25 million to settle a lawsuit brought by property owners on the mountain.

Boyne Resorts, the Michigan-based conglomerate that owns Big Sky, was sued in 2021 in a Montana federal court. The case was brought by owners of rental condos at the resort.

More than 370 property owners joined the suit. They allege Boyne forced owners to rent their properties through the company’s own management service and then cheated them out of revenue.

Boyne agreed to settle the suit earlier this year. The agreement required the company to deposit over $18 million by April 1, to be distributed among plaintiffs. The rest will be paid in installments to homeowners’ associations of the condo buildings.

In court documents, Boyne denies the plaintiffs’ allegations and says it agrees to the settlement to avoid the cost and disruption of a trial.