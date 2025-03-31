Briefs: Passenger rail; Brownfield cleanup

Montana passenger rail group seeks federal funding for outreach and research

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority formed five years ago with the goal of restoring train service in southern Montana for the first time since 1979.

The group hopes to restore the Big Sky North Coast Corridor, a historic rail line that ran through Montana between terminals in Chicago and Seattle.

The Federal Railroad Administration identified that route as the country’s only feasible new long range line in a January report. The federal government would be responsible for construction and operation of the new line.

The Rail Authority is pitching state lawmakers on a plan to continue funding their operations by redirecting around $2 million a year from an existing state tax on railroads.

They say the money would be used for their own outreach and research efforts, not actual rail construction.

The Authority consists of 19 member counties from across the state, as well as representatives from tribes, rail companies, and Amtrak.

Brownfield cleanup bill advances

Victoria Traxler | Montana Public Radio

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would bolster a program to clean up unsafe and contaminated properties. Most of the program’s current funding stems from the Environmental Protection Agency, which is undergoing significant budget cuts.

The contamination of so-called Brownfield properties keeps them from being developed or repurposed. These can be former gas stations, vacant historic buildings, or abandoned industrial sites.

Havre Democratic Representative Paul Tuss’ bill would designate $200,000 a year for the program. It expands current law to include the cleanup of sites with lead or meth. Tribal governments would also be eligible for funding.

"This would allow the program to establish state-specific spending criteria for brownfield sites and continue providing economic improvements to local communities throughout Montana, regardless of funding changes or reductions that may occur at the federal level."

According to Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality, federal funding has only met half the demand for the sites needing cleanup since 2020.

Opponents say the program is superfluous. Some were wary of its ties to federal funds.

The bill was passed out of the House with bipartisan support.