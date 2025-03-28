© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Governor signs Medicaid expansion renewal into law

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 28, 2025 at 8:39 PM MDT

Montana’s Medicaid expansion program has officially been renewed. Gov. Greg Gianforte signed legislation Thursday that will keep the existing program in place.

Medicaid expansion was due to sunset later this year if lawmakers didn’t act. This legislation removes the expiration date, making the program permanent.

Medicaid expansion provides health coverage to about 75,000 low-income Montanans. People on the program make too much money to qualify for traditional Medicaid but not enough to afford their own coverage.

Gov. Gianforte included funding for Medicaid expansion in his budget. The state health department wants to rely heavily on expansion to help pay for major reforms to the mental health system.

In past sessions, renewing expansion was hotly debated, but it moved through both chambers this year with bipartisan support.

Other legislation to put more restrictions on the program or to phase it out were voted down.
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureHealth careMedicaidMedicaid expansionGreg Gianforte
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information