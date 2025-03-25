House rejects expansion of child care assistance program

The Montana House of Representatives voted down a proposal to expand the state’s scholarship that helps low-income families pay for out-of-home child care.

House Bill 457, carried by Democratic Rep. Jonathan Karlen, would base eligibility for the Best Beginnings program on the state’s median income, rather than the poverty line as it is now. About 2,500 additional children would qualify for the assistance.

But the $17 million price tag was too high for some lawmakers. The Legislature previously expanded access to the program last session.

However, the House endorsed another of Karlen’s bills that would make child care workers at licensed facilities automatically eligible for Best Beginnings. The median wage for workers is roughly $27,000 a year, according to the state department of labor and industry .

House Bill 456 would cost the state $5.5 million. It’ll head to the Senate next for consideration.