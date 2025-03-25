© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

House rejects expansion of child care assistance program

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 25, 2025 at 8:37 AM MDT

The Montana House of Representatives voted down a proposal to expand the state’s scholarship that helps low-income families pay for out-of-home child care.

House Bill 457, carried by Democratic Rep. Jonathan Karlen, would base eligibility for the Best Beginnings program on the state’s median income, rather than the poverty line as it is now. About 2,500 additional children would qualify for the assistance.

But the $17 million price tag was too high for some lawmakers. The Legislature previously expanded access to the program last session.

However, the House endorsed another of Karlen’s bills that would make child care workers at licensed facilities automatically eligible for Best Beginnings. The median wage for workers is roughly $27,000 a year, according to the state department of labor and industry.

House Bill 456 would cost the state $5.5 million. It’ll head to the Senate next for consideration.

Odyssey Early Learning Center teacher Skylie Lefdahl guides a class of toddlers amid their day on February 28, 2025. Odyssey is one childcare facility of several that currently support the proposed expansion of the Best Beginnings scholarship program to include childcare workers’ children.
Rural families face high costs, few options for child care
Childcare facilities around the state struggle with staffing and affordability. The challenges of finding and affording childcare seen across the state are worse in rural areas, where providers are scarce and wages tend to be lower. Legislators are assessing bills to subsidize childcare access.
Tags
Montana News Montana Legislaturechild care
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information