Bill would allow counties to order 3-day mental-health detentions

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 25, 2025 at 8:25 AM MDT

When someone is a threat to themselves or others because they’re in a mental health crisis, they may not agree to voluntary treatment. Law enforcement and county attorneys often have one option, get a judge to commit that person to the state psychiatric hospital in Butte.

Matt Kuntz, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Health of Montana, says a mental health provider told him that process is harming patients.

"At the beginning of this Legislature, he said ‘Your emergency detention statute is killing people.'”

That’s because the commitment process to the state hospital can be time consuming and the hospital often doesn’t help people transition back home.

A bill would allow counties to involuntarily hold people in crisis for 72 hours, allowing them to stabilize people closer to home. It would also reduce waiting lists at the state hospital.

The bill has already passed the Senate. The state health department, the state county attorney’s association and mental health advocates voiced support for the bill during its first hearing in the House.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
