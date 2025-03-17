© 2025 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Teacher pay program used by a quarter of Montana's schools is winding down 

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published March 17, 2025 at 5:48 PM MDT

More than a quarter of Montana’s public school districts are set to participate in what could be the final year of a state program incentivizing pay raises for new teachers.

The TEACH Act has been the state’s primary tactic to raise floundering pay rates for early-career teachers for the last three years. It offers schools additional money if their teachers make more than around $36,700.

Gov. Greg Gianforte pitched the program as a way to give schools the boost they needed to raise teacher pay. But, the number of districts receiving the incentive fell each year since it was first offered.

That trend has reversed for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year. 138 districts are set to participate, according to the Office of Public Instruction — more than double this year.

Montana Association of School Business Officials director Shelley Turner says that’s mostly due to increased outreach and better communication from the state.

Districts in rural areas have said the TEACH Act incentive isn’t enough to help them raise pay. Education advocates are hopeful the policy’s shortcomings will be smoothed over with a bill up for debate in the Legislature that ramps up the amount of money schools could get for raising teacher pay.
TEACH ActGreg GianforteMontana Association of School Business OfficialsShelley TurnerEducationMontana Politics
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
