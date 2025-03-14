One woman is dead after allegedly threatening judge, courthouse staff in Helena

A woman is dead after allegedly threatening to kill staff and a judge in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse Friday afternoon.

According to a City of Helena press release, the incident unfolded at around 1:30 p.m. Friday when 911 received several reports of an active shooter at the courthouse.

An adult woman with a pistol reportedly entered the building and made threats to security staff. She then left the courthouse, heading east on Broadway Avenue.

Police and sheriff’s deputies caught up with her on the 500 block of Broadway. A city spokesperson says officers shot and killed the woman when she failed to comply with their commands. The Montana Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.