Department of education alleges civil rights violations at MSU

The U.S. Department of Education is investigating Montana State University for allegedly violating civil rights by partnering with an organization that historically promoted diversity in doctorate programs.

The Department is targeting 45 universities, including MSU, for working with the PhD Project. The nonprofit has historically provided networking opportunities for Black, Hispanic and Native Americans pursuing a PhD.

Education secretary Linda McMahon says schools working with the project may have violated the Civil Rights Act by limiting eligibility for the program based on race. The move follows a letter from the department that ordered campuses to bring their policies in line with President Donald Trump’s executive orders banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In a statement, Montana State University spokesperson Tracy Ellig said MSU was surprised by the investigation. Ellig said the school paid the PhD Project $3,000 in 2024 to access its national job posting list, which did not “change any of our recruitment nor hiring practices in any way.”

Ellig said the university will cooperate with the investigation.

The Department of Education has now opened a total of six civil rights investigations into Montana State University since 2023, in addition to nine gender discrimination and harassment inquiries.