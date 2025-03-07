© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Legislature reaches halfway point in the 90-day session

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 7, 2025 at 5:11 PM MST

The 69th Montana Legislature reached the halfway mark of their 90-day session and an important deadline. The Legislature will now take a four-day break before heading into the second half.

Policy bills that don’t generate revenue or spend money must advance from one chamber to the other by the transmittal deadline – or they die. Revenue and spending bills have a later deadline.

Lawmakers debated and voted on hundreds of bills that had piled up ahead of the halfway point.

The Legislature will now give staff the opportunity to catch up to the work lawmakers have completed.

House Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick asked them to return from their break next Friday ready to get back to work.

“When we do come back, we will be putting the pedal to the metal. We will be working six days pretty consistently all the way to the end,” Fitzpatrick said.

The second half will have a heavy focus on the state’s finances. The Legislature is constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget before they leave Helena. They’ll also decide how to approach property tax relief. A bill renewing Medicaid expansion coverage for tens of thousands of Montanans is already in front of the governor for consideration.

Lawmakers must adjourn when they hit the 90-day mark.
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureSteve FitzpatrickMedicaid expansion
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information