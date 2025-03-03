Missoula state senator pleads guilty to DUI

A state senator from Missoula pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence after a political fundraising event on Saturday.

Missoula attorney and Democratic state Sen. Ellie Boldman pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor offense in Helena Municipal Court Monday morning. She admitted to having a blood alcohol content of 0.149 while in physical control of a vehicle. She was parked near the intersection of Park Ave. and Placer Ave. She consented to a roadside blood alcohol content test.

According to a copy of the police citation, Boldman was sleeping in her running vehicle that was obstructing the roadway.

Senator Ellie Boldman

Montana law states a person can be charged with a DUI if a driver has a blood alcohol content of over .08%.

Boldman was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, with $300 suspended. She also received a 180 day suspended jail sentence, meaning the court will not require Boldman to serve jail time, unless she violates the conditions of her sentence. She’s prohibited from entering a bar or casino for six months, and will undergo a chemical dependency evaluation.

Boldman told MTPR she was sleeping in her parked, running car after leaving a Helena bar while waiting for a ride when she was detained by police.She said she didn’t intend to drive and takes driving under the influence seriously.

“I certainly understand the letter of the law, which is why I wanted to just pay the fine and take care of it today,” Boldman said.

Boldman had attended the Montana Democratic Party’s Mansfield Metcalf fundraising dinner earlier in the evening. She’s serving in her seventh legislative session.

Democratic Senate leadership said in a statement they’re disappointed in Boldman's lack of judgement, but are glad she’s taking accountability.

This story will be updated

