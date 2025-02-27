© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

DEQ says more arsenic cleanup may be needed at a Deer Lodge park

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published February 27, 2025 at 7:19 AM MST

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is considering whether a more intensive effort is needed to clean up arsenic contamination at Arrowstone Park in Deer Lodge.

The park was built on top of toxic mine waste in 2001. In the decades since, erosion and weathering have caused arsenic and other metals to become exposed on the surface.

Jessica Banaszak is DEQ’s project manager at the site. At a public meeting Tuesday, she said more cleanup may be needed to protect people from arsenic in the soil.

"We’re working really hard to find the best path forward to ensure that we’re protecting human health and doing a cleanup that’s going to be enough for the park going forward. "

During the park’s construction more than 20 years ago, officials established a threshold for acceptable concentrations of arsenic in the ground. The Clark Fork Technical Assistance Committee, a citizen-led group, says that threshold is likely too high to protect human health long term. Repeated arsenic exposure over many years can increase cancer risk, according to the EPA.

State officials say the park is safe for public use in the short term. DEQ will maintain temporary soil caps placed over exposed areas and has posted warning signs around the park.

The agency had initially planned to start a permanent cleanup last fall. Banaszak says the reevaluation of the arsenic threshold is the main reason for the delay. DEQ will conduct additional soil sampling at the park this summer but does not have a firm timeline to begin cleanup.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentDeer Lodge MontanaMontana Department of Environmental QualityJessica Banaszak
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month

Donate a thank-you gift

Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information