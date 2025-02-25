© 2025 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Bill would shield utility companies from wildfire liability

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 25, 2025 at 7:11 AM MST

House Bill 490 says if a utility outlines ways to reduce the risk of its equipment causing a wildfire, it cannot be held legally responsible for the fire.

Kalispell Republican Amy Regier is the bill’s sponsor. She says it's needed to protect utility companies from lawsuits that could cause them to go bankrupt.

"If a utility shows they substantially followed their wildfire mitigation plan at the location where the fire started, the law will presume that they acted reasonably, unless the plaintiff can present evidence to the contrary."

The bill was supported by electric cooperatives from across the state, as well Montana’s largest utility company. Alan Olsen, NorthWestern Energy’s Director of Government Affairs spoke in support of the bill, which he helped write.

"We have an obligation to serve. We have that obligation. Sometimes things happen."

Wildfires are a growing threat across much of the country as human-caused climate change increases fires frequency and intensity.

According to data from Headwaters Economics, a third of homes in Montana are located in areas with moderate to high wildfire risk.

NorthWestern Energy says its power lines may have started a 2021 fire that ripped through the town of Denton igniting over 10,000 acres and destroying 25 homes.

NorthWestern Energy is still involved in litigation over the fire. Mike Weinheimer’s fourth-generation family farm burned down.

"This is a handout to utilities at the expense of Montana landowners," Weinheimer said.

Some of the state’s largest insurance companies also spoke against the bill, because it would make it harder for them to recover costs associated with fire damages. They said that could ultimately lead to homeowners paying higher premiums, or could cause companies to stop insuring homes in Montana. The state auditor’s office opposed the bill for similar reasons.

The Public Service Commission was also opposed, because the agency said it would struggle to evaluate the utilities’ wildfire mitigation plans under this bill.

Fireline: Exploring what wildfire means for the West, our planet and our way of life
Fireline
Fireline probes the causes and consequences of the increasingly devastating wildfires burning in the U.S. It taps into the experience of firefighters, tribal land managers, climate scientists and more to understand how we got here and where we're going.
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislaturewildfireNorthWestern Energy
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
