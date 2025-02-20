Federal marketplace insurance premiums could jump 80% on average without congressional action

Jeff Barber of Helena recently shopped on the federal insurance marketplace for the first time after his wife switched jobs and he lost insurance. Barber is 60 years old, and his job doesn’t offer insurance.

“The most basic plans were in the neighborhood of $600-$700,” Barber says.

He was able to find a plan he could afford, and received a subsidy that knocked down the price about $200 per month. Barber says he could make it work if that subsidy went away.

“But what on earth do other people do that aren’t in that position? I guess they just go without”

Montana’s marketplace enrollment doubled over the past five years under the subsidies. Montanans would see premiums go up around 80% on average, one of the largest increases in the country. That’s according to new data from KFF , a nonpartisan health policy research group.

Lower income people would still receive some financial assistance, but some would pay full price for their plans. An older couple could see premiums jump from $500 a month to $2,000. That’s a price hike many can’t afford, says Cynthia Cox with KFF.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if 10,000 people drop coverage,” Cox says.

MTPR asked Montana’s congressional delegation where they stand on renewing the enhanced subsidies, but none responded.

Alee Lockman is a political science professor at Texas A&M University. She thinks Congress is unlikely to discuss renewing subsidies until the fall, which will create uncertainty for many.

“In addition to that, there’s a fair amount of skepticism from Republicans in the House about whether or not these subsidies should be extended,” Lockman says.

But Lockman says marketplace enrollment is high in deep-red states, which would also see large increases in premiums. That could be a political incentive to keep these subsidies in place.