© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana joins suit against New York state climate law

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published February 14, 2025 at 10:16 AM MST

Montana and 21 other state attorneys general are suing New York state to stop the state’s law that requires energy companies to pay for damage associated with climate change.

Montana and 21 other state attorneys general are suing New York state over a law passed in New York last year to create a Climate Change Superfund Act. Similar to other Superfund mechanisms, it would require some of the world’s largest fossil fuel companies to pay for the pollution and environmental degradation associated with their industry.

The money would go towards covering costs like the replacement or restoration of infrastructure to deal with natural disasters. Extreme weather events are becoming more severe, frequent, and lasting longer due to climate change. 

But the 22 attorneys general say the law is unconstitutional and is overreaching, since the energy companies are based all over the world.

Many of the states involved in the suit have large fossil fuel producing industries.

Vermont has a Climate Superfund law like New York’s, and legislatures in California, New Jersey and Massachusetts have all introduced similar policies.
Tags
Montana News EnvironmentClimate ChangeMontana Politics
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information