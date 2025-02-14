© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Legislators hear testimony over 'right to repair' bill

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published February 14, 2025 at 6:55 AM MST

Legislators heard two hours of testimony over a bill to allow Montana producers to fix their own equipment.

When machinery breaks down, Montana farmers can face costly wait times for repairs.

A bill proposed by Havre Democratic House Rep. Paul Tuss would require equipment manufacturers to provide producers with the tools and information to repair their own equipment.

Tuss says this would help those without easy access to a dealer.

“Per manufacturer policy, repairs can only be performed at an authorized repair location or by an authorized technician. In our state there are few of these facilities and not enough technicians to go around. Wait times for repairs can be several days."

Opponents of the bill say hi-tech modern farm equipment requires specialized training to fix. Wayne Fischer represents farm equipment company Torgerson.

In my opinion, an end producer that isn't used to and efficient and proficient at using this tool is going to create far more issues for themselves than they're ever going to solve,” he says.

Proponents argue this bill could save farmers time and money. They also said the legislation is needed to push manufacturers to comply with previous Right to Repair agreements.

Companies like John Deere have reached agreements with the American Farm Bureau Federation to comply with Right to Repair. However, the Federal Trade Commission sued the company in January for failing to meet those terms.

Here’s Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schwiezter.

Right to repair has not been fixed. The FTC agrees. The Department of Justice agrees. A handful of state attorney generals agree that it's not been fixed."

The bill is under review by the House Business and Labor Committee.

Montana Public Radio is a public service of the University of Montana. State government coverage is funded in part through a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Tags
Montana News Paul TussWayne FischerRight to RepairJohn DeereAmerican Farm Bureau FederationFederal Trade CommissionWalter SchweitzerMontana Farmers UnionHouse Business and Labor committeeMontana Legislature
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information