Briefs: Infection-free fish; Department of Commerce director resigns

FWP finds minimal signs of infection in Upper Missouri Basin fish

Montana wildlife officials this week announced that surveys of fish populations in the Upper Missouri Basin showed minimal signs of infection.

Anglers and outfitters on southwest Montana’s Big Hole, Beaverhead, and Ruby rivers raised the alarm in recent years over increased discovery of fish with fungal infections and lesions. Scientists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Montana State University began a mortality study and population monitoring effort in 2023.

FWP says it caught and surveyed nearly 8,000 fish last fall and found only three with signs of infection. Across all of 2024, officials say less than one percent of fish surveyed were sick. Monitoring will continue in 2025.

Department of Commerce director steps down

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced a leadership change at the state Department of Commerce on Thursday.

Director Paul Green is leaving his role at the head of the Commerce Department, effective immediately. A Thursday press release from the Governor’s Office said Green was resigning in order to spend more time with his family.

Green was appointed to the job in January 2024, when he was a sitting member of the Montana House of Representatives, serving the Hardin area.

The Governor’s Office said Mandy Rambo, a deputy director at the Commerce Department, will serve as acting director.