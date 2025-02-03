© 2025 MTPR
Celebrate MTPR's 60th anniversary with us!
Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! Join us February 7th at 6 p.m. for a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.
State Senate endorses restrictions on transgender health care for minors

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 3, 2025 at 5:52 PM MST

Montana lawmakers advanced proposals to restrict health care and bathroom access for transgender residents.

The state Senate endorsed a bill Monday that would criminally charge adults with felony child endangerment for seeking gender-affirming medical treatment for minors under 16.

Nearly all Republicans voted for it. Sen. John Fuller of Kalispell is the sponsor and says health care providers should treat gender dysphoria with non-medical methods, like counseling.

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ developed a standard of care for trans patients that sometimes includes medical intervention. Dozens of professional health care organizations support that standard and studies show it reduces suicidality.

Democrats and opponents say restricting access to care is unnecessary and cruel. The House already endorsed another bill that would require public facilities to ensure people use multi-use bathrooms or sleeping quarters based on their chromosomes.

Similar laws that passed in 2021 have been challenged and blocked in court.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
