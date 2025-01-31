© 2025 MTPR
Celebrate MTPR's 60th anniversary with us!
Come celebrate MTPR’s 60th anniversary with a birthday bash at the Union Club in Missoula! Join us February 7th at 6 p.m. for a night of music, cake, and mingling with MTPR staff and fellow public radio fans.

Snow and freezing rain could bring dangerous travel conditions this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published January 31, 2025 at 7:33 AM MST
National Weather Service Missoula
A multi-day weather event will likely disrupt travel across western Montana heading into the weekend and early next week. Expect moderate to high impacts to road travel with rounds of freezing rain and snow over multiple days.

A major change to wintery weather is just around the corner and could last at least into early next week.

The recent cold and clear weather is about to be replaced with a series of winter storms.

The first one arrives over the Northern Rockies Friday and will bring a mix of snow and freezing rain.

“The areas that will really get hit hard with freezing rain are generally as you head closer to the Idaho/Montana border. We’re talking Highway 200, I-90 west of Missoula, across northwest Montana; Lincoln County, the Flathead region and Glacier region,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dave Noble says.

Travel conditions could deteriorate suddenly from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The second phase of the storm cycle starts Saturday with scattered snow squalls across west central and southwest Montana. Intense snow, low visibility and rapidly changing road conditions can lead to multi-vehicle pileups.

A blast of cold Canadian air will drop daytime highs into the single digits to teens from Sunday evening through early next week. Forecasters are still digging into the details, but say a heavy snow event is possible by the middle of next week.
Tags
Montana News National Weather ServiceDave Noble
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
