Snow and freezing rain could bring dangerous travel conditions this weekend

A major change to wintery weather is just around the corner and could last at least into early next week.

The recent cold and clear weather is about to be replaced with a series of winter storms.

The first one arrives over the Northern Rockies Friday and will bring a mix of snow and freezing rain.

“The areas that will really get hit hard with freezing rain are generally as you head closer to the Idaho/Montana border. We’re talking Highway 200, I-90 west of Missoula, across northwest Montana; Lincoln County, the Flathead region and Glacier region,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Dave Noble says.

Travel conditions could deteriorate suddenly from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

The second phase of the storm cycle starts Saturday with scattered snow squalls across west central and southwest Montana. Intense snow, low visibility and rapidly changing road conditions can lead to multi-vehicle pileups.

A blast of cold Canadian air will drop daytime highs into the single digits to teens from Sunday evening through early next week. Forecasters are still digging into the details, but say a heavy snow event is possible by the middle of next week.

