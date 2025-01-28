© 2025 MTPR
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Medicaid expansion, state pay plan bills advance at the Legislature

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton,
John Hooks
Published January 28, 2025 at 6:00 PM MST

State House set to debate Medicaid expansion bill
Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

A bill that would make Montana’s Medicaid expansion program permanent will move onto the House floor. The House Human Services Committee voted in favor of the legislation on Tuesday.

Medicaid expansion will expire later this year if lawmakers don’t take action.

Medicaid expansion insures low-income Montanans who don’t qualify for traditional Medicaid but also can’t afford private insurance. The program is credited with boosting health care jobs and keeping rural hospitals open.

The bill, sponsored by Great Falls Republican Rep. Ed Buttrey, wouldn’t make any major changes to the program.

Another bill that would have reopened state public assistance offices and improved other public facing services that help people apply and maintain Medicaid failed to get enough votes. Like the other bill, it would also make the expansion program permanent.

State employee pay plan advances
John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

The Montana House of Representatives voted this week to give state employees — including lawmakers — a raise.

Legislators advanced the State Employee Pay Plan Monday by a nearly two-thirds vote. The plan affects workers in the state government and the Montana University System. It includes annual pay raises for the next two years and an increase in employer contributions to health insurance.

The plan also includes a pay raise for legislators.

Lawmakers currently make $16 per hour. They could receive about $21 per hour by next session based on the formula in the legislation.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana's School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab.
