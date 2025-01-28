Medicaid expansion, state pay plan bills advance at the Legislature

State House set to debate Medicaid expansion bill

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

A bill that would make Montana’s Medicaid expansion program permanent will move onto the House floor. The House Human Services Committee voted in favor of the legislation on Tuesday.

Medicaid expansion will expire later this year if lawmakers don’t take action.

Medicaid expansion insures low-income Montanans who don’t qualify for traditional Medicaid but also can’t afford private insurance. The program is credited with boosting health care jobs and keeping rural hospitals open.

The bill, sponsored by Great Falls Republican Rep. Ed Buttrey, wouldn’t make any major changes to the program.

Another bill that would have reopened state public assistance offices and improved other public facing services that help people apply and maintain Medicaid failed to get enough votes. Like the other bill, it would also make the expansion program permanent.

State employee pay plan advances

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

The Montana House of Representatives voted this week to give state employees — including lawmakers — a raise.

Legislators advanced the State Employee Pay Plan Monday by a nearly two-thirds vote. The plan affects workers in the state government and the Montana University System. It includes annual pay raises for the next two years and an increase in employer contributions to health insurance.

The plan also includes a pay raise for legislators.

Lawmakers currently make $16 per hour. They could receive about $21 per hour by next session based on the formula in the legislation.