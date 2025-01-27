© 2025 MTPR
Montana expected to receive $16.5 million from Purdue Pharma opioid settlement

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 27, 2025 at 5:37 PM MST

Montana will sign onto a proposed national settlement with Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, for their role in sparking the opioid crisis.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out a proposed settlement from Purdue and the Sacklers because the family would have received immunity from all civil lawsuits.This new deal only prohibits entities that sign onto the settlement from suing the family.

The $7.4 billion settlement will mostly be paid out by the Sacklers over a 15-year period. A smaller amount will be paid out by Purdue. The family will also give up ownership of the company.

Montana is projected to receive about $16.5 million, according to Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office. That’s $4 million more than the state would’ve received under the previous settlement proposal. Knudsen announced he will sign onto the deal.

The settlement still requires court approval.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
