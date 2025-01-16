© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coverage for up to 75,000 Montanans is at stake as lawmakers decide on Medicaid expansion renewal

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:49 AM MST

Montana lawmakers will decide in the coming months what happens to health coverage for tens of thousands of people.

The Montana Healthcare Foundation released three new reports on Medicaid expansion. CEO Aaron Wernham says one report estimated how Montana’s insurance market would change if lawmakers don’t renew the program this session.

“They estimate that between 54,000 and 74,000 would lose coverage from Medicaid expansion, and that the uninsured rate would increase by between 37% and 51%," said Wernham.

Some people could enroll in the federal insurance marketplace. But premiums for marketplace plans could go up by six to eight percent. That’s because people on Medicaid tend to have more health conditions and are more expensive to insure.The health insurance program for low-income adults expires this summer without action from lawmakers.
Tags
Montana News Montana Healthcare FoundationMedicaid expansionAaron WernhamMedicaidHealth care
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information