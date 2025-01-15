© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UM heating plant fire prompts brief evacuation

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published January 15, 2025 at 5:24 AM MST

A fire at the University of Montana’s heat and power plant prompted a brief evacuation at the building Monday afternoon.

UM police distributed an emergency notification to the entire Missoula campus a little after 3:30 p.m. telling building workers to evacuate.

Pedestrians were told to stay away from the recently updated facility which sits near Washington Grizzly Stadium.

The all clear was given about a half hour later.

According to the City of Missoula Fire Department, the fire started in one of the recently-updated plant’s two boiler heating units, with heavy smoke billowing from the building.

No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished. Missoula Fire estimates the damage at about $30,000. Scattered power outages were reported on campus during the incident. Those were done as a precautionary measure as firefighters worked.

A UM spokesperson says the university bought power from Northwestern Energy as it brought power back online.

Separately, the university disputes a charge sought by the energy company for being a provider of standby power in case of service interruptions.

A full investigation will be conducted to determine the origin of Monday’s fire.
Tags
Montana News University of MontanaCity of Missoula Fire DepartmentDave WolterNorthWestern Energy
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information