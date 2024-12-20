© 2024 MTPR
Overdose deaths decline across the country, but hold steady in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 20, 2024 at 7:04 AM MST

Much of the country continues to see big declines in drug overdose deaths, but deaths in Montana were virtually unchanged.

Between July 2023 and 2024, the number of overdose deaths nationwide fell nearly 20%. That’s according to preliminary data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

North Carolina’s deaths were nearly cut in half. Many states saw decreases between 10 and nearly 30%. But Montana’s death rate fell by half a percentage point.

It’s unclear why death rates from drugs like fentanyl are falling so fast in parts of the country but are steady in Montana.Public health experts are debating whether it’s more access to treatment, disruptions to Mexican cartels’ chemical supplies from China or several other factors.

While Montana’s death rate didn’t change much in the latest round of federal data, it has been slowly trending downward since its peak in 2022.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
