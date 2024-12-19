© 2024 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Legal battles continue over new Public Service Commission election districts

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:24 AM MST

An advisory jury last week found that districts to elect utility regulators were not drawn in a way that favored one political party over another. This is the latest in an ongoing legal fight over the maps.

An advisory jury concluded that plaintiffs challenging the new Public Service Commission districts failed to prove they were gerrymandered.

The advisory jury was called by District Court Judge Christopher Abbott to assist in his consideration of the case. The jury’s decision will inform Abbott’s ruling but does not mean he will rule the same way.

The PSC is responsible for regulating monopoly utility companies, everything from electricity to trash services. It is made up of five commissioners elected from regional districts across Montana.

The plaintiffs sued over the map drawn by the state Legislature in 2023.

Last winter, Abbott found the map was likely gerrymandered, but ruled to keep it in place for the 2024 election. Both sides in the case now have until January 4 to submit their final arguments.
Montana News Montana Public Service CommissionChristopher AbbotMontana Politics
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
