Tuberculosis case reported in Flathead County
A tuberculosis case has been reported in Flathead County. Local health officials say there is no risk to the public.
The Flathead City-County Health Department says a person who recently moved to the state was exposed outside of Montana. All close contacts have been notified and have received treatment.
The infected individual was in isolation for the required amount of time and is no longer considered infectious.
Montana reports a handful of tuberculosis cases every year.