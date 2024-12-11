© 2024 MTPR
Tuberculosis case reported in Flathead County

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 11, 2024 at 8:06 AM MST

A tuberculosis case has been reported in Flathead County. Local health officials say there is no risk to the public.

The Flathead City-County Health Department says a person who recently moved to the state was exposed outside of Montana. All close contacts have been notified and have received treatment.

The infected individual was in isolation for the required amount of time and is no longer considered infectious.

Montana reports a handful of tuberculosis cases every year.
Montana News Flathead City-County Health DepartmentFlathead CountytuberculosisHealth care
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
