Tester bids farewell in his final Senate speech

Montana’s U.S. Senator Jon Tester gave a farewell speech to the upper chamber Monday. Colleagues commended his public service and recounted fond anecdotes about his time in office.

After representing Montana in the United States Senate for 17 years, Tester’s service will end in January. He reminisced on his path to public office, his family’s support and the work he’s most proud of. Tester rose through the ranks to chair two committees – the defense appropriations subcommittee and Veterans Affairs.

“All of these commitments taught me that most importantly, you have two ears and you have one mouth – act accordingly. You never are right all of the time and you’re never wrong all the time, so listen to what people are saying,” Tester said.

Tester highlighted policies he championed that expanded access to health care for veterans, funded land and water conservation efforts and invested in infrastructure across the country.

The three-term Democrat remains a working farmer on his grandparents homestead in Big Sandy that he took over 47 years ago. He was also a public school teacher, public school board member and state legislator, which he said was the most fun job.

“If not for term limits, I’d probably still endeavor to be a state legislator.”

Tester lost his bid for a fourth Senate term in November to Republican Sen.-elect Tim Sheehy. It was the fourth most expensive Senate race in the country last cycle. Tester raised $96 million, to Sheehy’s $29 million.

Tester told the upper chamber he was forced to compete in a system rife with dark money and special interests. He called on policymakers to rein it in.

“Campaign finance reform would be good for democracy, and let me tell you something, it has to be solved with bipartisan solutions.”

After Tester’s speech, several senators offered their own memories of his time in office. They also commended Tester on his work ethic and dedication to his constituents.

That included Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

“We’re going to miss his Montana, rural work ethic, his sense of humor, his 40 pound suitcases of meat that he butchered himself.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney says he asked Tester to pursue higher office, even though they differ on politics.

“I wanted Jon Tester to be the next president of the United States, because he’s a man of such extraordinary character. ”

Montana’s U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, who led Republican efforts to beat Tester in the election, offered a statement thanking Tester in an email Monday. He says he never doubted that Tester worked hard for Montanans.

Tester’s final day in office will be January 3 when the new Senate is sworn in.