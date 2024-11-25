The taste has changed, but Helena water is safe, public works director says

Helenans have likely noticed a change in the taste and smell of the water coming out of their taps. There are a number of contributing factors, but there’s no reason to be alarmed.

The water flowing into the Missouri River Treatment Plant north of Helena comes from Canyon Ferry Reservoir, Montana’s third largest body of water. It’s one of several sources that supplies the city’s water. But right now, it’s the only source in commission and the water is denser than other sources.

“It’s mainly organics, that’s why you’re getting the musky taste and musky smell that is out there,” said Ryan Leleand, the city’s public works director.

He says those organics in the water are mostly algae and plant materials. The water is filtered through a variety of processes and chemical treatments, and it’s entirely safe to drink.

It’s actually the same water Helenans have been drinking since last May, but when the seasons change and temperatures lower, the composition of the water changes.

Normally this time of year, the city switches to relying fully on its main water source, the Ten Mile Creek watershed. But its treatment plant is closed for maintenance until April.

So, city residents will be stuck with the Missouri River supply for the time being, but Leland says the treatment plant is getting close to finding the right formula to eliminate any funky smell or taste.

“We are trying to treat it as best we can. We are adding as much activated carbon, because that’s the treatment we have for the taste and odor.”

Helena residents will see a 3.5% increase on their water utility bills starting in January. But Leland says this is an inflationary adjustment, not a result of treatment changes.

