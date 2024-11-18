© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Pumpkin pig out could squash food waste, greenhouse gas emissions

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published November 18, 2024 at 10:27 PM MST
Pigs at Turner Farms in Missoula, MT eat pumpkins diverted from the landfill. A reharvest program helps keep food waste out of landfills and can take a bite out of greenhouse gas emissions created when pumpkins decompose.
Pigs at Turner Farms in Missoula, MT eat pumpkins diverted from the landfill. A reharvest program helps keep food waste out of landfills and can take a bite out of greenhouse gas emissions created when pumpkins decompose.

With snow sprinkling on the mountaintops, the festivities of fall are being quickly forgotten. Four thousand pounds of pumpkins, no longer wanted, rumble around the bed of a small dump truck in Missoula. But rather than a landfill, these pumpkins will see their journey end in a field with a dozen pigs. This is the sixth annual Pumpkin Reharvest, dreamt up by composting nonprofit Soil Cycle.

This delivery of abandoned jack-o'-lanterns is going to Turner Farms. Ethan Turner is happy to accept the reharvest.

"Pumpkins are a phenomenal feed source, particularly at this time of year as we're gearing up for the winter," he says.

The pumpkins are rich in vitamins and probiotics for feed.

"And then on the back side, when they come out the the back end of the cow or the pig, it's phenomenal soil for us next year," Turner says.

Pumpkins at a farm in Missoula, MT diverted from the landfill as pig feed.
Pumpkins at a farm in Missoula, MT diverted from the landfill as pig feed. A reharvest program helps keep food waste out of landfills and can take a bite out of greenhouse gas emissions created when pumpkins decompose.

In addition to making a pig’s day, the reharvest also lessens the environmental impacts that would happen if those pumpkins were thrown away. Mikela Nolin runs Soil Cycle, and says work like this keeps food out of landfills.

"The Missoula Landfill is made up of 60% compostable items, 15% of which is food. "

When food ends up in a landfill, it cannot decompose the way it would in a compost bin. A head of lettuce takes 2-4 weeks to break down in a compost pile, but in a landfill it can take 25 years. For a pumpkin, that can be even longer.

Plus, the decomposition of food in landfills releases methane gas, which warms the planet even faster than other greenhouse gasses.

On average, the reharvest diverts anywhere from 4,000 - 6,000 pounds of pumpkins from the landfill each year.

Twenty minutes into the drop off, several pumpkins have already been devoured.

Pigs at Turner Farms in Missoula, MT eat pumpkins diverted from the landfill.

Tags
Montana News EnvironmentSoil CycleClimate ChangeagricultureEthan TurnerMikela Nolin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

