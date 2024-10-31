© 2024 MTPR
Nonpartisan initiative aims to ensure transparency in election process

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published October 31, 2024 at 7:34 AM MDT

The Montana Election Observation Initiative is a non-partisan effort to monitor and document processes in order to ensure a fair and trusted election. The initiative is sponsored by the Carter Center and Mansfield Center. It’s also backed by former state political figures from across the aisle.

Bob Brown, a former Montana Secretary of State, spoke at an October forum hosted by the group. He said projects like this keep Montana’s elections above board.

“The bad things grow in the dark, and we've got to be as transparent as we know how to be in conducting these elections so we can defend their outcome,” Brown says.

Eric Semerad is the Gallatin County Election Administrator. His county is one of the 15 chosen for observation. He said he appreciates the unbiased perspective the initiative offers and the in-depth nature of the observation.

“It's very thorough. Very thorough. And it’s, everything in there is things that we should be doing as election administrators and election workers.”

The general election is Tuesday, November 5th.
Tags
Montana News 2024 electionsBob BrownEric SemeradvotingMontana Election Observation Initiative
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter and the host of evening news on Montana Public Radio.
