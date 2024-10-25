Missoula man faces up to 30 years in prison for embezzlement scheme

A former employee at a Missoula credit union admitted he embezzled nearly $400,000 from the vault where he worked. That’s according to the office of Montana’s U.S. district attorney.

Edward Arthur Nurse admitted to stealing from Park Side Credit Union and replacing the money with fake bills between June last year and July 2024. Investigators say he bought the bills from a fake currency company. The Federal Reserve this summer alerted the credit union it had received about $50,000 in fake money.

Nurse faces up to 30 years in prison, a one million dollar fine and five years of supervised release.

