Attorney General sues TikTok over content served to minors 

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 25, 2024 at 7:30 AM MDT

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen Thursday filed a lawsuit against social media company TikTok. The suit alleges the platform knowingly directs addictive and harmful content to minors.

In a statement, Knudsen said TikTok is “poisoning the minds of children and lying to parents” about the type of videos on the app. The suit alleges the platform violates the Montana Consumer Protection Act.

A spokesperson for TikTok said the company provides safeguards for children on the platform and “strongly disagrees” with the claims in the suit.

Montana’s action follows suits filed over similar complaints by more than a dozen states earlier this month.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
