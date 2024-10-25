Attorney General sues TikTok over content served to minors 

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen Thursday filed a lawsuit against social media company TikTok. The suit alleges the platform knowingly directs addictive and harmful content to minors.

In a statement, Knudsen said TikTok is “poisoning the minds of children and lying to parents” about the type of videos on the app. The suit alleges the platform violates the Montana Consumer Protection Act.

A spokesperson for TikTok said the company provides safeguards for children on the platform and “strongly disagrees” with the claims in the suit.