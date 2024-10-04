Conservation groups question Montana DEQ's proposed water quality assessment methods

Ammonia and dissolved oxygen at certain amounts in water can be toxic to aquatic life. That’s everything from fish to stone flies.

Montana’s Department of Environmental Quality is developing new methods to measure these compounds to determine if they’re harming organisms. Derf Johnson with the Montana Environmental Information Center said these assessments are crucial for understanding if water quality is impaired.

“And that’s not just good for the stream and good for the fish. It’s good for people and it’s good for our economic well being in Montana,” said Johnson.

Conservation groups MEIC and Upper Missouri Waterkeeper say the agency’s draft methods won’t protect water quality. In an information session put on by the groups, aquatic ecologist Joanne Burkholder shared her concerns.

“The draft of ammonia/dissolved oxygen assessment methods will fail to protect sensitive aquatic life in Montana waters from disease and death related to ammonia and oxygen stress,” said Burkholder.

Burkholder was critical of DEQ’s measurement and sampling methods.

This is not the first time this year that DEQ has faced scrutiny for how it determines water quality. The agency paused their process of developing narrative nutrient standards after a proposal saw no public support this summer.

DEQ is taking public comment on the drafts through Sunday, October 6.

In a statement to MTPR, a DEQ spokesperson said the agency will review and respond to all public comments it receives once the comment period closes.

