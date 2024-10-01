© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Fact checkers add context to Tester-Sheehy debate claims

Montana Public Radio
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:34 PM MDT

Jon Tester and Tim Sheehy, the two front-runners in Montana’s U.S. Senate, race faced off in a debate Monday night. Students at the University of Montana School of Journalism fact checked some of their claims. The school’s director, professor Lee Banville joined MTPR’s Austin Amestoy with more.

Tim Sheehy (left) and Jon Tester (right) during their Sept. 30, 2024 U.S. Senate race debate.
Politifact: Fact-checking the Montana Senate debate between Jon Tester and Tim Sheehy
PolitiFact is partnering with Scripps TV stations and Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana to fact-check the campaign.

UM Journalism School fact check

