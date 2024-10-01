Montana politics, elections and legislative news
Fact checkers add context to Tester-Sheehy debate claims
Jon Tester and Tim Sheehy, the two front-runners in Montana’s U.S. Senate, race faced off in a debate Monday night. Students at the University of Montana School of Journalism fact checked some of their claims. The school’s director, professor Lee Banville joined MTPR’s Austin Amestoy with more.
PolitiFact is partnering with Scripps TV stations and Lee Enterprises newspapers in Montana to fact-check the campaign.
Montana's U.S. Senate candidates — three-term incumbent Democrat Jon Tester, and Republican nominee Tim Sheehy — will debate on September 30th at 7 p.m. Watch it live on Montana PBS, or tune in on MTPR.