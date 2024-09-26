© 2024 MTPR
Helena hospital expands employee child care program

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published September 26, 2024 at 6:19 AM MDT
St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT.
Shaylee Ragar
St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, MT.

Pete’s Place, a child care provider created by St. Peter’s Health for hospital employees, is expanding. It found a new home in the former Ray Bjork elementary school and now has the space to increase capacity from 40 to 180 kids.

Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter’s Health, says this kind of child care model has become a necessity to retain staff.

“I think in order for organizations to have the workforce they’re going to need for the future, they’re going to have to address this issue,” Johnson says.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, the average cost of infant care in Montana is more than $9,000 a year.

Johnson said a one time only $1 million federal grant made it possible to expand their program.

The state has doled out $110 million from the Congressional American Rescue Plan Act for child care providers for their business operations.

Pete’s Place has also been able to hire new apprentice staff after the state lowered the age requirement for child care workers from 18 to 16.

Gov. Greg Gianforte says the state can help, but much of the responsibility to create new child care options falls to the private sector.

“I think it primarily has to be driven by employers. This is something that logically links with employment," Gianforte says.

In 2021, Gianforte vetoed a bill to create a privately funded task force to study employer-based child care, saying it would confirm what’s already known.

Child care providers say they continue to struggle to pay competitive wages and retain staff. And the cost of care is still a hardship for the majority of Montana families.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
