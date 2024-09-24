Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy accused of plagiarism
A book written by the Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate in Montana appears to contain passages lifted from outside sources without credit. That’s according to an analysis from the Daily Montanan.
The outlet reportedly ran Tim Sheehy’s book, “Mudslingers: A True Story of Aerial Firefighting,” through software that scans texts and compares it to previously published works. The analysis found that four passages appear to be plagiarized.
In a phone call, a Sheehy campaign spokesperson questioned why MTPR was covering this story and did not offer a statement on the Daily Montanan’s report.
Sheehy is not the first Montana Senate candidate to face reports of plagiarism. In 2014, former Democratic U.S. Sen. John Walsh was found to have appropriated others’ work without attribution for about a quarter of his master’s thesis for the U.S. Army College. He subsequently dropped out of the race.