Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy accused of plagiarism 

A book written by the Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate in Montana appears to contain passages lifted from outside sources without credit. That’s according to an analysis from the Daily Montanan .

The outlet reportedly ran Tim Sheehy’s book, “Mudslingers: A True Story of Aerial Firefighting,” through software that scans texts and compares it to previously published works. The analysis found that four passages appear to be plagiarized.

In a phone call, a Sheehy campaign spokesperson questioned why MTPR was covering this story and did not offer a statement on the Daily Montanan’s report.