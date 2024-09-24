© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy accused of plagiarism 

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:35 PM MDT
“Mudslingers: A True Story of Aerial Firefighting,” written by Tim Sheehy — the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Montana —appears to contain passages lifted from outside sources without credit, according to an analysis from the Daily Montanan.
“Mudslingers: A True Story of Aerial Firefighting,” written by Tim Sheehy — the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Montana —appears to contain passages lifted from outside sources without credit, according to an analysis from the Daily Montanan.

A book written by the Republican candidate running for U.S. Senate in Montana appears to contain passages lifted from outside sources without credit. That’s according to an analysis from the Daily Montanan.

The outlet reportedly ran Tim Sheehy’s book, “Mudslingers: A True Story of Aerial Firefighting,” through software that scans texts and compares it to previously published works. The analysis found that four passages appear to be plagiarized.

In a phone call, a Sheehy campaign spokesperson questioned why MTPR was covering this story and did not offer a statement on the Daily Montanan’s report.

Sheehy is not the first Montana Senate candidate to face reports of plagiarism. In 2014, former Democratic U.S. Sen. John Walsh was found to have appropriated others’ work without attribution for about a quarter of his master’s thesis for the U.S. Army College. He subsequently dropped out of the race.
Tags
Montana News Tim SheehyDaily MontananJohn Walsh2024 elections
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information