© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Prescription produce program' aims to help Montanans in need of special diets

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published September 23, 2024 at 6:50 PM MDT

The idea of a food prescription is similar to a medical one: fresh produce helps patients with chronic conditions like diabetes stay healthy.

The first-ever Food Rx Summit in Missoula brought leaders of “prescription produce programs” under one roof to swap ideas and discuss ways to connect Montanans with healthy food.

Land to Hand Montana runs one of those programs in the Flathead Valley. Coordinator Mara Schradle says the number of families they’re serving swelled by 250% since 2022.

“Really, it tells us that the need is greater than we could ever meet,” Schradle said. “We have to realize that we need a national push, which is why this collaborative is so exciting.”

Here’s how it works: doctors connect patients having special dietary needs to a food prescription program. Patients can then redeem vouchers and gift cards for free produce at grocery stores or farmers markets.

The summit is a milestone for food prescription work in the state, says organizer Bridget McDonald.

“Having the ability to all connect in person is really going to facilitate a lot of change, and also excitement,” McDonald said. “I think that, people all coming together who share a passion — it’ll be a big jump forward.”

A 2021 Harvard report identified one food prescription program in Montana at the time. State health officials say there are now more than 10.
Tags
Montana News Health careBridget McDonaldMara SchradleLand to Hand Montanafood
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information