Montana's candidates for governor will debate October 16th

The front-running candidates for governor have agreed to one debate ahead of the November election.

It was unclear if Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte and Democrat Ryan Busse would have such a meeting. The two have been publicly sparring over scheduling a debate. Gianforte said he wouldn’t agree to one until Busse released his tax return, calling his challenger an unserious candidate.

Busse released his returns. He called Gianforte the “least transparent” governor in Montana’s history for refusing to participate in two debates proposed by the Montana Television Network and Montana PBS. Gianforte did not offer an explanation on why he turned down those invitations.

But now, a debate between the two is on the books for October 16, hosted by NonStop Local, an ABC-Fox affiliate. Veteran political reporter Mike Dennison and anchor Bradley Warren will moderate.