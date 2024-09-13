© 2024 MTPR
Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State Supreme Court hears arguments over executive privilege 

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published September 13, 2024 at 4:40 PM MDT

A case argued before the Montana Supreme Court Friday stems from a dispute between Gov. Greg Gianforte and political consultant Jayson O’Neill. Gianforte refused to release documents O’Neill requested that contain advice from state agencies on how the governor should respond to bills from the Legislature.

Before the Montana Supreme Court, Gianforte attorney Dale Schowengerdt argued those documents must be kept private under executive privilege. He said the governor’s advisors wouldn’t offer “robust criticism” of policies if they feared the documents might be made public.

“That is ultimately to the public’s detriment because it impedes the governor’s ability to make the best decision possible on whether to sign or veto a bill,” Schowengert said.

But attorney for the plaintiffs Constance Van Kley argued Montana’s Constitution doesn’t allow the governor to withhold documents unless they violate personal privacy rights.

“It’s a novel request to create a broad, never-before-recognized exception to our fundamental constitutional right to know,” Van Kley said.

A lower court agreed with the plaintiffs that no executive privilege exists in Montana. The state Supreme Court will now have the final say.
Montana News Montana PoliticsGreg GianforteJayson O'NeillConstance Van KleyDale SchowengerdtMontana Supreme Court
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
