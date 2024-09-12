© 2024 MTPR
National parks bring billion dollar boost; PSC climate petition; Polls show Sheehy leading Senate race

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks,
Ellis JuhlinShaylee Ragar
Published September 12, 2024 at 6:35 PM MDT

National parks visitors added more than $1 billion to Montana's economy, report says

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

More than 5.5 million people came to Montana to visit National parks in 2023.

The National Park Service last month released its annual report on visitor spending. The report found park visitors contributed more than one billion dollars to the state economy and supported nearly 11,000 jobs.

The vast majority of that spending – over 90% — came from out-of-staters who visited Glacier and Yellowstone National Parks. That economic output is double what Montana brought in a decade ago.

Both Glacier and Yellowstone have seen higher visitor numbers in 2024 than last year.

Court backs utility regulators' timeline for climate petition response

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

A district court judge will not require state utility regulators to respond to a petition asking them to consider climate change in their rulemaking.

A coalition of businesses, climate organizations, and environmental groups filed the petition with the Public Service Commission earlier this year. The groups say the PSC violated state law by not responding to their request within 60 days, and asked a judge to intervene.

The PSC says it began an informal rulemaking process by taking public comment, and did not need to respond in that timeframe.

On Thursday, Missoula District Court Judge Leslie Halligan ruled in support of the PSC, finding that the agency has the discretion to decide when to respond.

Polls show Sheehy leading in Senate race

Shaylee Ragar | Montana Public Radio

Political analysts have updated their rankings of Montana’s U.S. Senate race from a "toss-up" to "leans Republican."

The Republican in the race, Tim Sheehy, has gained ground in recent polls over Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. The race also features Libertarian Sid Daoud and Green Party candidate Robert Barb.

The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter and the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia both changed their projections to show Sheehy with a competitive edge.

Tester has outraised Sheehy three to one. Tens of millions of dollars from outside interest groups have poured in for both candidates.

Republicans have swept recent statewide elections, now holding more power than one party has had in nearly a century.
