Two Colstrip owners asked the Supreme Court to pause new EPA emissions standards

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 29, 2024 at 6:32 PM MDT
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip
Kayla Desroches/Yellowstone Public Radio
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip

Two of the energy companies that own Colstrip want the US Supreme Court to intervene and pause new federal emissions standards passed earlier this year.

NorthWestern Energy and Talen Montana are asking the country’s highest court to put a temporary block on the US Environmental Protection Agency’s standards to limit the amount of harmful pollutants that can be emitted by coal-fired power plants.

The companies estimate it would cost at least 350 million dollars to get the plant into compliance. They say that jeopardizes its future.

Several dozen Republican Attorneys General asked the court to put the rules on hold in July.

However, health professionals, clean energy advocates and members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, have supported the changes.

According to the EPA, 93% of coal-fired power plants in the country are able to meet these new standards.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter.

