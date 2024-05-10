Montana's congressional delegation reacts to new federal emissions standards for coal plants

Members of Montana’s congressional delegation have voiced concerns over how new federal emissions standards will affect the Colstrip power plant. Advocates say the changes are necessary to protect human health.

The US Environmental Protection Agency passed newMercury and Air Toxic Standards in late April to reduce the amount of harmful air pollution emitted by coal-fired power plants. The changes target heavy metal emissions like arsenic, lead, mercury and selenium, which are known to have a variety of negative health effects.

Members of Montana’s congressional delegation argue these new standards could shut down Colstrip. According to data on coal plants from the EPA, Colstrip is the highest emitter of these pollutants in the country.

Senator Steve Daines, and Congressman Matt Rosendale released statements criticizing the changes. In a recent budget committee meeting EPA Administrator Michael Regan told Congressman Ryan Zinke the rule isn’t targeting Montana.

“Colstrip can make the same investments in controlling mercury that North Carolina does, that West Virginia does, that North Dakota does,” Regan said.

Zinke said losing Colstrip would make energy in Montana more expensive. It’s unclear whether the new regulations put Colstrip at risk of closing, though the plant is forecasted by Northwestern Energy to retire in 2042.

The EPA says 93% of plants in the country will be able to meet these new standards. But the Colstrip plant cannot without upgrading its technology. Data from the US Government Accountability Office shows the technology that reduces these emissions has been available for several decades and Montana’s other coal plant, the Hardin Generating Facility, has implemented it.

Senator Jon Tester questioned how financially feasible it was for Colstrip to meet the changes within the 4-year deadline set by EPA.

“Is there any thought since this only impacts one power plant in the United States, the whole damn country, just one power plant, potentially moving the date forward and giving some flexibility to maybe 2032,” Tester said.

Regan said he would work with Tester to find a solution for the plant, but that reducing metals emissions is a public health priority for his agency.

Research recently published in the journal Sciencefound that exposure to pollution from coal plants is associated with a mortality risk that's twice as high as exposure to other air pollution.

Despite pushback from state elected officials, the EPAs standards also received support in Montana. Michelle Uberuaga with the Montana Chapter of Moms Clean Air Force said these standards will enforce a long overdue clean up of pollution from Colstrip.

“And we should be able to have clean air and good paying jobs in Montana. And we should expect that the owners of Colstrip have a plan to accomplish both,” Uberuaga said.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, whose members are disproportionately affected by pollution from Colstrip, also wrote in support of the EPA’s changes.