Two federal agencies appeal a decision on how roads impact wildlife

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:52 PM MDT

Two federal agencies are appealing a recent court decision over how roads affect threatened species like grizzly bears.

The US Department of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife Service are appealing a federal district court’s decision that says all roads, even those closed to motorized use, impact grizzly bears and bull trout.

Friends of the Wild Swan and the Swan View Coalition sued the agencies over the Flathead National Forest’s 2018 Management Plan, saying it did not consider the negative impacts of roads on wildlife.

Earlier this summer, U.S. District Court of Montana Judge Dana Christensen agreed.,. Both species are federally protected. Research has shown bears avoid roads and can be displaced from their habitat when roads are built.

The court ordered the US Fish and Wildlife Service to reevaluate the plan, but the agency is now appealing that decision.

It will be up to the ninth circuit court of appeals to decide the next steps.
Montana News US Department of AgricultureFriends of the Wild SwanSwan View CoalitionDana ChristensenU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

