Butte businesses agree to form Uptown Business Improvement District

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:39 PM MDT
A mining headframe in Uptown Butte, Montana with the city in view in the background.
Mike Albans
/
Montana Public Radio
A mining headframe in Uptown Butte, Montana with the city in view in the background.

Property owners in Uptown Butte have agreed to chip-in money to make the neighborhood prettier, cleaner, and safer.

Organizers Monday submitted signed petitions in support of an Uptown Business Improvement District from more than sixty percent of property owners in the neighborhood.

Shanna Adams is a co-owner of the Finlen Hotel and one of the organizers of the district. She says property owners had a “unified vision” of making Uptown more appealing to customers and new businesses.

“People just love this place, so any ideas to improve it and care for it– for the most part– people are really supportive of,” Adams said.

A Business Improvement District is an economic development tool where property owners pay more in local property taxes. That money is then pooled into a special fund that pays for things like beautification, street maintenance, and marketing for businesses in the district.

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners still need to vote on whether to finalize the district. The Commission last month voted unanimously to include city-owned buildings in the program.
Tags
Montana News Butte MontanaUptown Business Improvement DistrictButte-Silver Bow County Montana
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
