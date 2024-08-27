Butte businesses agree to form Uptown Business Improvement District

Property owners in Uptown Butte have agreed to chip-in money to make the neighborhood prettier, cleaner, and safer.

Organizers Monday submitted signed petitions in support of an Uptown Business Improvement District from more than sixty percent of property owners in the neighborhood.

Shanna Adams is a co-owner of the Finlen Hotel and one of the organizers of the district. She says property owners had a “unified vision” of making Uptown more appealing to customers and new businesses.

“People just love this place, so any ideas to improve it and care for it– for the most part– people are really supportive of,” Adams said.

A Business Improvement District is an economic development tool where property owners pay more in local property taxes. That money is then pooled into a special fund that pays for things like beautification, street maintenance, and marketing for businesses in the district.

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners still need to vote on whether to finalize the district. The Commission last month voted unanimously to include city-owned buildings in the program.