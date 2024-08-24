© 2024 MTPR
Montana Wildfire News
Big Hollow Fire grows to 2,000 acres

Montana Public Radio | By MTPR News
Published August 24, 2024 at 12:28 PM MDT

 

The Big Hollow Fire is burning an estimated 2,000 acres 14 miles west of Grant in southern Beaverhead County.

“Evacuation notifications have been made to folks in the immediate area. No other evacuations have been ordered at this time,” posted Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation on its Facebook page at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

The agency said the fire was 0% contained and firefighters were working on structure protection to the south and east of the fire.

Montana DRNC asks the public to avoid the Bloody Dick and Guard Station roads to not get in the way of firefighting.
